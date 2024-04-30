‘The Boy and the Heron’ will be Studio Ghibli’s first film released in 4K

Oscar-winner “The Boy and the Heron” is set to become Studio Ghibli’s first movie to be released in 4K Ultra HD (UHD) as distributors unveiled the release date for its digital and physical copies.

Key points:

GKIDS and Shout! Studios announced that the film will be available digitally on all major platforms starting June 25 and in a physical version starting July 9.

The details:

The physical release will consist of a 4K UHD/Blu-ray disc combo pack, also available in a Steelbook version, and a Blu-ray disc/DVD combo pack. Additionally, the digital, on-demand version will also be available in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, depending on the platform.

All versions of the release will include the film in its original Japanese language with English subtitles, as well as an English-dubbed version featuring the voices of actors including Christian Bale, Dave Bautista and Gemma Chan.

Viewers can also look forward to special features including feature-length storyboards and interviews with composer Joe Hisaishi, Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki and supervising animator Takeshi Honda.

The release will also include a music video for “Spinning Globe” by Kenshi Yonezu, the movie’s theme song, along with other marketing materials such as teasers and trailers.

Catch up:

Released on July 14, 2023, in Japan, “The Boy and the Heron” reportedly sold over a million tickets and generated $13.2 million in revenue during its first three-day screening in the country. Despite the absence of marketing prior to its release, the film still proved to be a major commercial success, earning over $173 million worldwide.

The Studio Ghibli movie was released in the United States on Dec. 8 and became the first original anime film to top the domestic box office at the time.

Miyazaki won his second career Oscar for best animated film with “The Boy and the Heron” at the Academy Awards in March. He won his first for “Spirited Away” in 2003.