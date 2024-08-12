Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting wins Olympic gold amid gender controversy
Lin Yu-ting secured the gold medal in women’s featherweight boxing at the Paris Olympics on Saturday. The Taiwanese athlete’s journey to the top was marked by resilience, as she fought her way through the tournament while dealing with questions about her gender.
- Results: Lin dominated Poland’s Julia Szeremeta, winning a unanimous decision to claim the gold. This victory marks a triumphant return for the 28-year-old, who had been disqualified from the world championships last year and exited early at the Tokyo Olympics. Despite facing a flu during the semifinals, Lin credited her team for helping her recover in time for the gold-medal match. “I feel incredible. I want to thank everyone who has supported me and thanks to my team and everyone in Taiwan. They gave me the power,” she told reporters.
- Gender controversy: Throughout Paris, Lin, alongside Algeria’s Imane Khelif, faced ongoing scrutiny and controversy regarding their gender. Both athletes were previously disqualified from the world championships due to alleged eligibility issues, but they responded by advancing to the finals in Paris. Lin, who chose to focus on her matches rather than the controversy, saw her entire career flash before her eyes following her victory. “All the difficult practices, the times that I got injured, the competitors I fought against. All these images flashed in my head. There are times of great pain. There are times of great joy. I cried because I was so touched,” she said. Khelif also unanimously won the gold medal in her category a day earlier.
