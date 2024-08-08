NextSharkNextShark.com

Korean culture makes waves at Paris Olympics

Korean culture makes waves at Paris OlympicsKorean culture makes waves at Paris Olympics
via Telemundo Deportes, FRANCE 24 English
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
The 2024 Paris Olympics has not only seen a showcase of athletic prowess — it also became a stage for the vibrant influence of Korean culture. From dynamic performances to cultural immersions, Korea is making itself known both inside and outside the event venues.
  • K-pop in Paris: Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno’s floor routine to a medley of hits by K-pop boy group Stray Kids dazzled the crowd on July 28. Despite not advancing through the qualifications, her striking blue hair and impressive flips captured the hearts of K-pop fans worldwide. Stray Kids member Hyunjin acknowledged her performance on a fan community platform. “I’m so honored. She was so beautiful,” he wrote. Italian gymnast Elisa Iorio, on the other hand, showcased her love for BTS with a tattoo of their “Love Yourself” album logo and Korean lettering.

  • Korea House and cultural events: The makeshift Korea House, operated by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, has drawn massive crowds since its opening on July 26. Located at the Maison de la Chimie in central Paris, it offers a variety of food tastings and cultural experiences. On Thursday, guests were treated to a hanbok fashion show, which showcased the work of seven designers under the artistic direction of Seo Young-hee. This week, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will host events including a live painting performance by children’s book writer Lee Gi-hun, a talk session with writers Yun Koeun, Baik Sou Linne and French author Bernard Minier, and a lecture by photojournalist Kang Hyung-won on Korean historical artifacts.
 
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|