Korean culture makes waves at Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics has not only seen a showcase of athletic prowess — it also became a stage for the vibrant influence of Korean culture. From dynamic performances to cultural immersions, Korea is making itself known both inside and outside the event venues.

K-pop in Paris: Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno’s floor routine to a medley of hits by K-pop boy group Stray Kids dazzled the crowd on July 28. Despite not advancing through the qualifications, her striking blue hair and impressive flips captured the hearts of K-pop fans worldwide. Stray Kids member Hyunjin acknowledged her performance on a fan community platform. “I’m so honored. She was so beautiful,” he wrote. Italian gymnast Elisa Iorio, on the other hand, showcased her love for BTS with a tattoo of their “Love Yourself” album logo and Korean lettering.