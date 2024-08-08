Korean culture makes waves at Paris Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympics has not only seen a showcase of athletic prowess — it also became a stage for the vibrant influence of Korean culture. From dynamic performances to cultural immersions, Korea is making itself known both inside and outside the event venues.
- K-pop in Paris: Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno’s floor routine to a medley of hits by K-pop boy group Stray Kids dazzled the crowd on July 28. Despite not advancing through the qualifications, her striking blue hair and impressive flips captured the hearts of K-pop fans worldwide. Stray Kids member Hyunjin acknowledged her performance on a fan community platform. “I’m so honored. She was so beautiful,” he wrote. Italian gymnast Elisa Iorio, on the other hand, showcased her love for BTS with a tattoo of their “Love Yourself” album logo and Korean lettering.
- Korea House and cultural events: The makeshift Korea House, operated by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, has drawn massive crowds since its opening on July 26. Located at the Maison de la Chimie in central Paris, it offers a variety of food tastings and cultural experiences. On Thursday, guests were treated to a hanbok fashion show, which showcased the work of seven designers under the artistic direction of Seo Young-hee. This week, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will host events including a live painting performance by children’s book writer Lee Gi-hun, a talk session with writers Yun Koeun, Baik Sou Linne and French author Bernard Minier, and a lecture by photojournalist Kang Hyung-won on Korean historical artifacts.
