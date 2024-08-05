Taiwanese boxer secures medal amid gender controversy
Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting clinched a guaranteed medal by defeating Bulgaria’s Svetlana Kamenova Staneva in the women’s 57-kilogram boxing quarterfinals on Sunday.
Both Lin and Algerian fighter Imane Khelif face scrutiny after the International Boxing Association reported that they failed an unspecified gender eligibility test in last year’s Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. The International Olympic Committee, which dismissed the IBA’s decision as “sudden and arbitrary,” has defended Lin and Khelif against the discrimination they are facing. Lin is set to fight Turkey’s Ezra Yildiz Kahraman in the semifinals on Wednesday, with the winner competing for gold on Saturday. “Today is not a period, full stop, but a comma. Our goal hasn’t been achieved yet. So we cannot give up on any opportunity, I will keep fighting,” she said.
