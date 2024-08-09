Javelin throwers sharing Olympic podium make Pakistan, India proud
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem made history by winning the men’s javelin throw with an Olympic record-breaking 92.7 meters, while India’s Neeraj Chopra secured silver with a season-best 88.94 meters. This is the first time India and Pakistan have achieved a 1-2 finish in men’s javelin, a sport historically dominated by Europeans.
- Historic gold: Nadeem, the first Pakistani to win an individual Olympic gold, ended his country’s 32-year Olympic medal drought, even propelling Pakistan ahead of India in the medal tally despite India’s higher overall medal count. Speaking through an interpreter, Nadeem said: “On the 14th we’re going to celebrate Independence Day and this is a special gift to the country from my side.”
- Between friends and rivals: The historic win highlights the unique friendship and rivalry between Nadeem and Chopra, who have shared the podium multiple times, including at the 2018 Asian Games and the 2023 World Championships. Chopra, the defending Olympic champion, graciously praised Nadeem for the win, noting that they were “both making our countries proud.”
