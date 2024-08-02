IOC defends women boxers accused of being transgender athletes

The International Olympic Committee issued a statement on Friday defending Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting and Algeria’s Imane Khelif, two women boxers embroiled in gender controversy in Paris. Khelif first made headlines after her opponent, Italy’s Angela Carini, abruptly quit their match 46 seconds in on Thursday. Lin, on the other hand, beat Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova on Friday.