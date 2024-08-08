NextSharkNextShark.com

Suni Lee joins viral TikTok meme, pokes fun at herself

Suni Lee joins viral TikTok meme, pokes fun at herselfSuni Lee joins viral TikTok meme, pokes fun at herself
via TikTok/@sunisalee_
Michelle De Pacina
By Michelle De Pacina
TikTok users are creating a new Olympic meme by sharing videos of their athletic mishaps, set to an instrumental remix of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee joined the trend, humorously posting a clip of her own fall during the women’s balance beam finals, where she tied for fifth place with Simone Biles. Despite her disappointment, the 21-year-old Hmong athlete embraced the meme, captioning her video with, “unfortunately i was selected for the olympics.” The TikTok post, poking fun at her fall, became a viral hit, showcasing her ability to laugh at herself and engage with fans. Lee concluded her 2024 Olympic journey with three medals: gold in the team event and bronzes in the women’s artistic all-around and uneven bars.
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|