Suni Lee joins viral TikTok meme, pokes fun at herself
TikTok users are creating a new Olympic meme by sharing videos of their athletic mishaps, set to an instrumental remix of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee joined the trend, humorously posting a clip of her own fall during the women’s balance beam finals, where she tied for fifth place with Simone Biles. Despite her disappointment, the 21-year-old Hmong athlete embraced the meme, captioning her video with, “unfortunately i was selected for the olympics.” The TikTok post, poking fun at her fall, became a viral hit, showcasing her ability to laugh at herself and engage with fans. Lee concluded her 2024 Olympic journey with three medals: gold in the team event and bronzes in the women’s artistic all-around and uneven bars.
