Suni Lee, US women’s gymnastics win gold at Paris Olympics
The U.S. women’s gymnastics team won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, reclaiming the top honor they missed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Team members Sunisa “Suni” Lee, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera celebrated their victory with a TikTok post, where they posed with their gold medals.
- The numbers: Chiles, Biles and Lee competed on beam, floor and uneven bars, while Jade Carey competed on vault. Rivera did not compete in the event but still received a medal. Lee, the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast to win a gold medal, reportedly scored the highest on the team in the bars (14.566) and beam (14.600), while Biles achieved the competition’s best score on the floor with 14.666. Team USA’s final score was 171.296, with Italy winning the silver medal at 165.494, followed by Brazil with the bronze at 164.497.
- What’s next: “We had so many expectations on us this time. But I think we did exactly what we were supposed to. We went out there and we had fun with it,” Lee said in a news conference after winning her second gold medal. Lee and Biles are set to compete in the individual all-around final on Thursday.
