Suni Lee shares her post-Olympics food craving
Sunisa “Suni” Lee revealed that she would like to enjoy a hot bowl of pho as her post-Olympics food craving after making history over the weekend.
“I want, like, some pho,” Lee, 21, told Peacock. “I’ve been craving pho or some type of soup anywhere I look here, but I just, I can’t find it, but yeah. That’s so Asian of me.” Pho is reportedly being served at the Paris Olympics. Lee became the first American woman to win two Olympic medals on the uneven bars on Sunday. The recent feat, which earned her a bronze medal and brought her total Olympics medal wins to six, came days after Lee and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team won a gold medal.
