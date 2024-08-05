Suni Lee wins her 6th Olympic medal
Sunisa “Suni” Lee became the first American woman to win two Olympic medals on the uneven bars on Sunday.
The 21-year-old gymnast’s bronze medal in Sunday’s final is her sixth Olympic medal overall, with two gold, one silver and three bronze earned across the 2020 and 2024 games. With one more event to go in Paris, Lee has the opportunity to further add to her impressive medal count and tie Shannon Miller with seven total Olympic medals.
