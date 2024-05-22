Korean ramen reaches record $100 million export revenue in a month

South Korea’s monthly ramen exports hit the $100 million mark for the first time in April, with local movies and TV shows being credited as driving forces for the global interest.

Key points:

The Korea Customs Service (KCS) announced on Sunday that South Korea’s instant noodle exports earned $108.6 million in April, surpassing a previous record of $92.91 million in February.

The country is aiming to hit the $1 billion mark for its ramen exports this 2024.

May 2022 was the last time South Korea saw a significant increase in its ramen exports, with a surge of 49.3%.

The details:

Korean ramen has seen a steady rise in popularity since 2015, partly due to its frequent appearances in K-dramas and even K-pop videos.

It became even more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, whose lockdowns fueled demand for easy-to-cook meals at home.

Growth rates include 29.2% in 2020, 11.7% in 2021, 13.5% in 2022 and 24.4% in 2023, amounting to $952 million in total.

Samyang Foods accounts for the majority of the country’s ramen exports. The company earned 385.7 billion won (around $284.5 million) in the first quarter of 2024, about 57% more year-on-year.

Among the company’s most popular instant noodle brands is the buldak carbonara ramen, which has publicly caught the attention of celebrities such as Cardi B and food critic Keith Lee.

Samyang Foods reportedly saw an 85% increase in overseas sales thanks to its carbonara variant.