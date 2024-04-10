NYC ramen restaurant employs virtual cashiers Zooming in from the Philippines

According to Pie, one of the chain’s remote workers who has been on the job for about six months now, she was employed by a company called Happy Cashier. Although she said she enjoyed her job, she did not disclose her salary to a reporter for the New York Post .

Despite the absence of in-person service, the 33-year-old also revealed that customers are required to add a tip of up to 18% on top of their bill. She noted that some leave generous amounts, which she splits with her manager and kitchen staff.

The details of this arrangement, including ownership of the restaurants and the workers’ compensation, remain unclear. But the Post noted that the same setup also takes place at Sansan Ramen, Sansan Chicken or Yaso Kitchen locations in Manhattan , Queens and Jersey City .

Opinions about the approach are divided, with some appreciating the novelty while others feel it lacks human connection. Some customers have expressed concerns about occasional operational issues and how it may take away local job opportunities.