This traditional Korean dish is now winning over foreigners in South Korea
Gukbap, a traditional pork rice soup, is gaining popularity among foreigners in South Korea. Restaurants in Seoul’s tourist hotspots have reportedly seen a surge in customers lining up to try gukbap since the COVID-19 pandemic. To accommodate the influx, many establishments have added translated menus in English, Chinese, Japanese and other languages.
- Becoming popular: Despite being unranked in 2022, gukbap debuted at No. 7 on Seoul-headquartered payment processor BC Card’s list of the 10 most popular foods among foreigners this year, which was released on Oct. 5. Like Korean instant ramen, industry observers partly credit gukbap’s rise in popularity to its frequent appearances in K-pop, K-dramas and films. Many foreign tourists have shared their experiences trying the dish on TikTok, including British actor Simon Pegg who took his delight to Instagram.
- About the dish: Typically sold at around 9,000 Korean won ($7), gukbap has been a staple in Korea for centuries, possibly dating back to the Three Kingdoms era (4th to 7th century). The dish is often served boiling in a pot, accompanied by various side dishes that diners can mix and match. Garnishes and seasonings like sesame seeds, red pepper sauce, salted shrimp and chives allow diners to customize the flavor of their soup.
Share this Article
Share this Article