South Korean netizens outraged over ‘special’ meals for imprisoned celebs
When the Seoul Detention Center revealed its monthly meal plan on Sept. 3, it inadvertently shared the special Chuseok feast that incarcerated actor Yoo Ah-in and singer Kim Ho-joong will eat in their first Chuseok holiday.
The news sparked outrage among Korean netizens who questioned why individuals convicted of crimes are receiving what they perceive as preferential treatment, especially in light of their crimes. Yoo, who was sentenced to one year in prison and fined 2 million won for drug-related charges, has been incarcerated for two weeks. Kim, on the other hand, has been in custody since May 24 on charges of dangerous driving, fleeing the scene and attempting to cover up the incident.
Share this Article
Share this Article