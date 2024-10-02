81-year-old model loses Miss Universe Korea crown to 22-year-old

Choi Soon-hwa, 81, defied age norms and became a symbol of empowerment after competing in the Miss Universe Korea pageant on Sept. 30.

Miss Universe lifted its age restriction this year, opening the door for greater diversity and representation. A former hospital care worker, Choi began her modeling career in her 70s. She was among 32 contestants in a reimagined competition that eliminated the swimsuit segment and removed various eligibility criteria related to education and physical attributes.