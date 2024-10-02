81-year-old model loses Miss Universe Korea crown to 22-year-old
Choi Soon-hwa, 81, defied age norms and became a symbol of empowerment after competing in the Miss Universe Korea pageant on Sept. 30.
Miss Universe lifted its age restriction this year, opening the door for greater diversity and representation. A former hospital care worker, Choi began her modeling career in her 70s. She was among 32 contestants in a reimagined competition that eliminated the swimsuit segment and removed various eligibility criteria related to education and physical attributes.
While Choi didn’t win the crown, she took home the “Best Dresser” award. The coveted crown was ultimately won by 22-year-old fashion student, Han Ariel, who will now represent South Korea at the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City.
