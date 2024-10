K-pop stars unite at 2NE1’s reunion concert

Legendary K-pop girl group 2NE1 has returned to the music scene, kicking off their “Welcome Back” Asia tour in Seoul. The event, which ran from Friday to Sunday, featured fellow YG Entertainment labelmate Babymonster and saw the attendance of Blackpink’s Stray Kids and Aespa’s Winter , among others. Labelmate Treasure Twice and Pharrell Williams also sent congratulatory video messages that were played during the show.