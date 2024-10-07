K-pop stars unite at 2NE1’s reunion concert
Legendary K-pop girl group 2NE1 has returned to the music scene, kicking off their “Welcome Back” Asia tour in Seoul. The event, which ran from Friday to Sunday, featured fellow YG Entertainment labelmate Babymonster and saw the attendance of Blackpink’s Jennie, Big Bang’s G-Dragon, NewJeans, Stray Kids and Aespa’s Winter, among others. Labelmate Treasure, Ive, Twice and Pharrell Williams also sent congratulatory video messages that were played during the show.
- What happened: 2NE1 performed hits like “I Am The Best,” “Fire” and “Come Back Home,” while CL delivered solo tracks “The Baddest Female” and “MTDB.” Babymonster was also invited on stage to perform “Sheesh” and “Batter Up.” Announced in July, the concert at Seoul’s Olympic Hall marked the first time in 10 years that CL, Park Bom, Sandara Park and Minzy performed together since their 2014 “All or Nothing” tour. The group, which disbanded in 2016, previously reunited for a surprise Coachella performance in 2022. 2NE1 met with YG founder Yang Hyun-suk in June to plan the reunion, which celebrates the 15th anniversary of their debut on May 6, 2009.
- Reactions: Around 12,000 Blackjacks — as 2NE1 fans are known — reportedly attended the concert. On social media, fans dubbed the event a “YG family concert.” One wrote on X, “There’s no way YG didn’t envision a YG Family concert! Look at YG, he’s already planning the event of the century.” Another commented on Instagram, “It’s so good to see them together again.” The tour will continue with stops in Manila, Jakarta and Kobe in November, followed by Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore in December, Bangkok in January 2025 and Taipei in February 2025.
