Petite pomeranian protects South Korean district as new dog patroller

Launched in 2022, the Seoul Pet Patrol Squad now includes 1,424 teams, a significant increase from an initial 64. These teams, consisting of pets and their owners, patrol their neighborhoods, monitoring and reporting incidents and potential hazards.

Hodu, a 3-year-old Pomeranian, patrols the Seongdong District with his owner, Eum Ho-sang. They joined the program on April 20 along with 45 other teams.

A total of 1,011 teams reportedly made 48,431 patrols last year, leading to 331 police and 2,263 petition reports. These efforts helped identify safety hazards, including the discovery of a drunk driver wreaking havoc in a school zone.

To join the patrol, pets must pass various tests, demonstrating obedience and calmness around other dogs and strangers. Hodu and other pets are trained to follow commands like “stay” and “come here,” which are essential for their role in the program.