Look: Chinese zoo debuts dyed Chow Chows as ‘panda dogs’

Taizhou Zoo, located in Taizhou, Jiangsu province, opened a dedicated enclosure featuring the Chow Chows, which were dyed to look like giant pandas . An information board placed in front of the area tells visitors that “panda dogs” are not real dog breeds.

The zoo has experienced a surge in visitors, with surrounding areas experiencing traffic jams. Entrance to the enclosure is reportedly included in the zoo’s entry ticket, which costs 20 yuan ($2.8) per adult and 10 yuan ($1.4) per child taller than 1.4 meters (4.6 feet).

Videos posted online, however, led some to mistake the dogs for real pandas. Others already at the zoo were reportedly disappointed upon checking out the enclosure.

The scheme has sparked discussions on possible animal abuse and fraud. In response, the zoo said its aim is to attract more visitors and enhance their experience, as it currently does not have the capacity to house actual pandas.

The zoo also claimed that it uses safe, non-toxic dyes to paint the Chow Chows. A professional pet beautician said that healthy pets can get their hair dyed as long as organic, plant-based ingredients are used, as per the Global Times.