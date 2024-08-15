$15,000 raised in Singapore for stray dog’s face surgery
Animal lovers raised 20,000 Singaporean dollars ($15,200) to help cover a stray dog’s surgery after an alleged hit-and-run incident in Singapore left him with a fractured face.
Local charity Causes for Animals announced the good news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, noting that the dog, known as Da Bai, “is now undergoing hospitalization and treatment” at Animal World Veterinary for six to eight weeks. Local feeders found Da Bai, who has been living in a container yard near Tuas View Circuit since 2019, injured on Aug. 5. A feeder named Karen will reportedly rehome Da Bai after his recovery
