Suni Lee’s secret weapon: Beacon the therapy dog

Ryan General
By Ryan General
Beacon, the first official therapy dog for USA Gymnastics, has become a social media sensation after gymnast Sunisa Lee publicly thanked the 4-year-old dog on Sunday for its support during the Olympic trials. The golden retriever provided emotional support to help athletes manage stress throughout the competition.
  • Goodest boy: Lee’s Instagram post and a feature on the official USA Gymnastics team account, sparked an outpouring of love from fans who nicknamed him “Goodest Boy.” A commenter wondered, “Is Beacon going to Paris too?!?!?”
  • Emotional sponge: Former gymnast and Beacon’s handler Tracey Callahan Molnar told ESPN: “I think we did important work. It was a rough night for some of the gymnasts, and I think Beacon helped celebrate the good stuff and be there and give support for the challenges.”
 
