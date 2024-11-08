Shohei Ohtani ready for spring training after shoulder surgery
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani will be ready for spring training following a successful shoulder surgery.
In a statement, the Dodgers explained that Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who specializes in sports medicine, performed Ohtani’s arthroscopic surgery to repair a labrum tear. The injury resulted from a partial dislocation of his left, non-throwing shoulder, as Ohtani bats left and throws right. The 30-year-old Japanese MLB star sustained the injury while attempting to steal second base during the Dodgers’ record-breaking Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees on Oct. 26.
On Wednesday, Dodgers General Manager Brandon Gomes noted that while the injury did not significantly affect Ohtani’s swinging, his rehabilitation from the recent surgery could delay his return to pitching. “We don’t know what the rehab process will lead to. I can’t speculate on that any further,” he said.
Reports also indicate that Ohtani is unlikely to pitch in the 2025 MLB season-opening game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18-19, 2025.
