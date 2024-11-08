Shohei Ohtani ready for spring training after shoulder surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani will be ready for spring training following a successful shoulder surgery.

On Wednesday, Dodgers General Manager Brandon Gomes noted that while the injury did not significantly affect Ohtani’s swinging, his rehabilitation from the recent surgery could delay his return to pitching. “We don’t know what the rehab process will lead to. I can’t speculate on that any further,” he said.