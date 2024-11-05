Ohtani rookie card fetches record-breaking $533K at auction
A Shohei Ohtani-signed rookie card has shattered records, selling for $533,140 at a Goldin auction, marking the highest public sale ever for an Ohtani collectible.
The card, a 2018 Bowman Chrome Rookie Autographs Orange Refractor, is one of only 25 in existence and received a perfect 10 grade and “Black Label” status from Beckett Grading Services.
The sale surpasses the previous record of $336,000 set in September for a 2018 Topps Chrome Sapphire Superfractor 1/1.
The surge in Ohtani collectibles comes on the heels of the 30-year-old athlete’s historic 50 home run, 50 stolen base season and World Series victory with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani’s 50th home run ball also set a record in October, selling for $4.39 million at Goldin.
