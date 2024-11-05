Ohtani rookie card fetches record-breaking $533K at auction

A Shohei Ohtani-signed rookie card has shattered records, selling for $533,140 at a Goldin auction, marking the highest public sale ever for an Ohtani collectible.

The card , a 2018 Bowman Chrome Rookie Autographs Orange Refractor, is one of only 25 in existence and received a perfect 10 grade and “Black Label” status from Beckett Grading Services.