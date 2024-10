Fans suspect Ohtani ‘knows more English’ as Dodgers celebrate World Series berth

As the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate their World Series berth, fans have become convinced that designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is more fluent in English than he appears to be. The Dodgers earned their spot after beating the New York Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, winning four of their six games against the Mets in the NL division finals, which began on Oct. 13.