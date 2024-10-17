9-year-old is this Halloween’s MVP with Shohei Ohtani baseball card costume
Ryan Cortez, a 9-year-old Dodgers fan from California, is set to celebrate Halloween with a homemade costume of his favorite player, Shohei Ohtani.
The costume, crafted by his mother Cheyanne, replicates an Ohtani baseball card, complete with detailed stats highlighting his two-way prowess as both a pitcher and designated hitter. In a viral TikTok post, Cheyanne proudly shared her creation with a caption that read in part, “When your kiddo collects [baseball] cards and is [obsessed] with Ohtani.” She later told Storyful that her son has been playing baseball “since he was 4 and has been attending Dodger games since he was a baby.”
