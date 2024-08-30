NextSharkNextShark.com

Fans line up hours for Shohei Ohtani bobblehead

via Dodgers
Ryan General
By Ryan General
Los Angeles Dodgers fans braved long lines and the sweltering heat hours before Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, all for a chance to snag one of the 40,000 limited-edition bobbleheads featuring two-way star Shohei Ohtani and his dog, Decoy.
Before the game, Ohtani and Decoy, sporting a No. 17 jersey, took the field for a ceremonial first pitch, with Decoy adorably delivering the ball to his owner. Some lucky fans even scored golden versions of the bobblehead, which now fetch over $1,000 on auction sites. Ohtani, who signed a record-breaking $700 million deal with the Dodgers last year, capped off the memorable night with a home run and two stolen bases.
