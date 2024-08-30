Fans line up hours for Shohei Ohtani bobblehead
Los Angeles Dodgers fans braved long lines and the sweltering heat hours before Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, all for a chance to snag one of the 40,000 limited-edition bobbleheads featuring two-way star Shohei Ohtani and his dog, Decoy.
Before the game, Ohtani and Decoy, sporting a No. 17 jersey, took the field for a ceremonial first pitch, with Decoy adorably delivering the ball to his owner. Some lucky fans even scored golden versions of the bobblehead, which now fetch over $1,000 on auction sites. Ohtani, who signed a record-breaking $700 million deal with the Dodgers last year, capped off the memorable night with a home run and two stolen bases.
Share this Article
Share this Article