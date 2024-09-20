Shohei Ohtani becomes first and only member of MLB’s 50-50 Club
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani became the first player in Major League Baseball history to achieve a 50-home run and 50-stolen base season. Ohtani’s historic 50th homer came in the seventh inning during a dominant 20-4 victory over the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park on Thursday.
- Historic performance: During Ohtani’s record-setting performance, he went 6-for-6 at the plate, driving in 10 runs and scoring four times. The 30-year-old Japanese athlete, who also previously set records for being the fastest to reach 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases, hit his 50th home run after earlier swiping his 50th and 51st bases. “To be honest, I’m the one probably most surprised,” he said after the game.
- Close to record: The Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr., who stole 73 bases but fell short with only 41 home runs last year, is the closest player to almost reach Ohtani’s feat. The four other players in the 40-40 club are Jose Canseco of Oakland Athletics (1988), Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants (1996), Alex Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners (1998) and Alfonso Soriano of the Washington Nationals (2006).
