2nd fan files suit over ownership of Ohtani’s historic 50-50 ball

A second fan claiming to be the owner of Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50-50 ball has filed a lawsuit. The ball, which was Ohtani’s 50th home run in the MLB 2024 season that launched him in the one-member exclusive 50-50 club — with the other 50 being stolen bases — is now up for grabs at Goldin Auctions , with the highest bid currently at $1.5 million.