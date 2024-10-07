2nd fan files suit over ownership of Ohtani’s historic 50-50 ball
A second fan claiming to be the owner of Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50-50 ball has filed a lawsuit. The ball, which was Ohtani’s 50th home run in the MLB 2024 season that launched him in the one-member exclusive 50-50 club — with the other 50 being stolen bases — is now up for grabs at Goldin Auctions, with the highest bid currently at $1.5 million.
- What he’s saying: Joseph Davidov named Goldin, Chris Belanski, Kelvin Ramirez and Max Matus as defendants in the suit filed in Florida’s 11th Judicial Circuit Court. The suit claims that Davidov was “able to firmly and completely grab the ball in his left hand while it was on the ground,” but “an unknown fan wrongfully jumped over the railing,” jumped onto him and attacked him, causing him to lose control of the ball. As a result, it purportedly ended up in Belanski’s possession. The suit also asserts that Davidov “would have retained control and possession” of the ball if not for the “assault” of the fan who jumped onto him. He is seeking damages in excess of $50,000.
- Catch up: Belanski left the stadium with Ohtani’s ball on Sept. 19. Ramirez, who attended the game with Belanski, also claimed ownership of the ball on social media, according to reports. Matus filed his own suit against Belanski, Ramirez and Goldin on Sept. 25, alleging he caught the ball first and that Belanski trapped his arm and wrangled the ball out of his left hand. A video of the incident, filmed by another fan at the stadium, captured the incident. Matus’ suit demands that the ball not be sold until Oct. 10.
