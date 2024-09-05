San Francisco appoints first Asian American interim fire chief
Sandy Tong has been appointed as San Francisco’s new interim Fire Department chief, becoming the first Asian American and first paramedic to lead the agency.
Mayor London Breed announced Tong’s appointment on Tuesday following former chief Jeanine Nicholson’s resignation in July. Tong, with over 35 years of EMS experience, previously served as assistant deputy chief of emergency medical services. Breed praised Tong’s deep knowledge of the department, highlighting her leadership during the interim period as the search for a permanent chief begins. Tong expressed her commitment, saying, “I will carry on the legacy of the San Francisco Fire Department and… we will continue to meet day-to-day challenges and keep the city safe.” The decision to appoint a Chinese American comes as Breed seeks to strengthen support among Asian American voters amid her reelection campaign.
Share this Article
Share this Article