San Francisco mayor gains ground among Asian American voters
San Franciso Mayor London Breed is gaining support among her city’s Asian American voters, a significant shift from earlier this year when she had the lowest approval ratings among this group.
- Poll results: According to a recent poll conducted on July 31 to Aug. 5, Breed’s approval rating among Asian American voters has risen to 43%. In February, 80% of Asian American likely voters disapproved of Breed’s job performance, with only 19% approving and just 10% selecting her as their top mayoral choice. But in the most recent poll, her disapproval rating among Asian American respondents dropped to 57%, while her approval rating increased to 43%, aligning more closely with the general population.
- Breed’s stance: This improvement is largely attributed to her more aggressive stance on public safety, the drug crisis and homelessness, which resonate strongly with Asian voters. “Her frequent messaging on how she’s been working with SFPD on giving them more of an ability to enforce law and support SFPD’s budget for more hiring, retaining officers as well as recruiting retired officers — I think those are messages that people want to hear,” Josephine Zhao, president of Chinese American Democratic Club, told the San Francisco Chronicle. However, the Asian American electorate remains divided, with Breed’s opponents, like Daniel Lurie and Mark Farrell, also gaining significant support.
Share this Article
Share this Article