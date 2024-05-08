First SF Miss Chinatown, now 99, honored with crystal crown 76 years later

“She was the first to be in a bathing suit to win a contest. That was a no-no in 1948,” Cynthia Yee, who was inspired by Wong and became Miss Chinatown San Francisco in 1967, told CBS News . “She just made important strides and steps for Chinese American women. It’s been a long time. She deserves a crystal crown, don’t you think?”

Yee is the founder of Grant Avenue Follies , who call themselves “GLAM-mahs” from San Francisco ‘s golden age.

Wong’s boldness paved the way for future generations of Chinese American women, earning her admiration and respect. She and her late husband were proprietors of a nightclub and various other businesses in San Francisco’s Chinatown , where she spent the majority of her life.

Despite experiencing some hearing and memory loss now, Wong continues to enjoy life, attributing her longevity to staying hydrated and living fully. Wong has three children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.