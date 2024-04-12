SF Mayor London Breed aims to open Chinese university satellite campus downtown

“interest in potentially looking at a site in San Francisco for a campus.”

An expansion is expected to attract more international students and revitalize the local business environment, stimulating economic growth.

The mayor will also advocate for increased direct flights between China and San Francisco. Chinese tourists were previously a leading source of visitor spending in the city.

In addition to economic goals, Breed will discuss acquiring pandas for the San Francisco Zoo. She reportedly

received

a personal invitation to discuss the matter from Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao, who expressed hopes for the city to “host giant pandas at an early date.”