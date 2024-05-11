San Francisco’s Chinese Hospital celebrates 125th anniversary
Chinese Hospital, the first Chinese hospital in the U.S., celebrated its 125th anniversary this week, honoring a rich history of providing culturally sensitive care to the local community.
Key points:
- The hospital, located in San Francisco’s Chinatown, is also the only remaining independent community hospital in the city.
- Assemblyman Phil Ting announced a $5 million allocation from the state budget for a 23-bed subacute-care unit, addressing a critical need in the Bay Area.
- CEO Dr. Jian Zhang emphasizes a future of collaboration and partnership, noting the hospital’s historic shift from exclusion to inclusivity.
The details:
- Established in 1899 as the Tung Wah Dispensary to serve Chinese immigrants excluded from mainstream hospitals, Chinese Hospital has since evolved into a vital healthcare provider. It celebrated its 125th anniversary on May 9.
- Chinese Hospital has expanded over the years to meet the growing needs of the community. It opened a new acute care health center in 2016, replacing the original hospital torn down in 2012, ABC7 News reported.
- The hospital’s dedication is evident in its recognition as one of America’s Best-In-State Hospitals in California by Newsweek in 2024.
- Last week, Assemblyman Phil Ting announced a $5 million allocation from the state budget to construct a 23-bed subacute-care unit at the hospital. The fund, which aims to address the Bay Area’s need for specialized care, follows another $5 million budget allotted in 2022 for infrastructure upgrade, as per the San Francisco Examiner.
- The unit is expected to open in a year’s time. It will offer services such as post-surgical care, wound care, pain management and cardiac care.
