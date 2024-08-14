Paris Olympics poster sparks outrage over lack of Asian athletes
A celebratory poster released after the 2024 Paris Olympics is being accused of racism for seemingly excluding East Asian athletes. The poster, shared on X by Eurosport on Aug. 11, featured few, if any, representatives from China, Japan and South Korea, despite these countries securing top-10 finishes in the medal count.
- Tom Cruise has a spot: Netizens expressed outrage at the purported exclusion, fueling accusations of racism and Eurocentrism, with some pointing out the inclusion of non-athletes like Snoop Dogg and Tom Cruise. One X user wrote, “A symbolic picture that visualizes the subconscious of Europeans. They cannot see Asians.” Another user asked, “The Olympics should be fair for everyone. What do you hope to gain by excluding Asians?”
- Olympic powerhouses: Asian athletes made significant achievements in the Paris 2024 games. China, which tied the U.S. for most gold medals at Paris 2024, achieved historic breakthroughs in events like the men’s 100m freestyle, women’s tennis singles, rhythmic gymnastics and more. Japan showcased its strength in disciplines such as judo and skateboarding, while South Korea excelled in archery and taekwondo.
Share this Article
Share this Article