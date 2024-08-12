China, US tie for most gold medals at Paris 2024
The Paris Olympics concluded on Sunday with a notable tie between China and the U.S., with both nations securing 40 gold medals each. While the U.S. led in the overall medal count with 126 compared to China’s 91, the tie for gold signals a significant shift in the global sports landscape.
- Diverse athletic strengths: China’s athletes dominated in diving, table tennis, weightlifting and shooting, securing multiple golds in each sport. The country also made impressive inroads in swimming, clinching gold in the men’s 4×100-meter medley, a historic first. Team USA, on the other hand, excelled in athletics, securing 14 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals in track and field alone. American swimmers also collected eight golds out of their total 28-medal haul. The basketball teams, both men’s and women’s, also clinched golds.
- Reactions in China: In China, netizens hailed the country’s impressive medal haul, with the hashtag “China tied for first place on the gold medal leaderboard” becoming a trending topic on Weibo. Some criticized the U.S. for alleged attempts to undermine Chinese successes through doping allegations. State-media Global Times touted that the “success of Chinese modernization can bring not only economic growth, but also can benefit the development of public health, as well as the environment for sports industries.”
