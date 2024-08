China’s tennis players deliver historic performance at Paris 2024

China’s tennis players impressed at the 2024 Olympics, achieving their best-ever results in both women’s singles and mixed doubles. Zheng Qinwen won China’s second Olympic tennis gold medal and first-ever gold medal in women’s singles, defeating Croatia’s Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday. Zhang Zhizhen and Wang Xinyu secured a silver medal in the mixed doubles on Friday, narrowly losing a thrilling three-set match to the Czech Republic.