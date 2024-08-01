South Korea continues team archery dominance with 10th-straight Olympic gold
South Korea clinched its 10th consecutive Olympic gold medal in women’s team archery at the Paris Games on Sunday, defeating China 5-4 in a dramatic shoot-off.
The victory extends South Korea’s unparalleled dominance in the event, having won every gold medal since the sport was introduced at the 1988 Olympics. Despite an early lead, South Korea faced a strong challenge from China, who leveled the score before the nail-biting shoot-off determined the final outcome.
