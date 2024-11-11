Olivia Rodrigo says her grandfather foresaw her stardom with astrology

via W Magazine

Filipino American singer Olivia Rodrigo recently shared her grandfather’s prediction that she would become a performing artist. In an ASMR-style interview with W Magazine Rodrigo , 21, revealed that she and her grandfather, who died this year, are big believers of astrology. “When I was born, he [read] my [birth] chart. He told my parents that I was gonna be very emotional and a performing artist,” she said, adding that she likes to share the story with “astrology deniers.” Now one of the world’s most famous pop stars, the “Vampire” singer started out in acting, starring in Disney’s “Bizaardvark” (2016) and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (2019). Her singing career took off after her debut single “Drivers License” became a massive hit in 2021. Rodrigo recently went on her “GUTS” world tour, which is now available for streaming on Netflix. She shattered records in the Philippines when 745,000 fans queued up virtually to get tickets for her “GUTS” tour stopover in the country in September.