Olivia Rodrigo’s $27 ‘Guts’ Philippine concert sparks excitement, scalping concerns
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform her first-ever concert in the Philippines on Oct. 5 at the 55,000-capacity Philippine Arena in Bulacan. Announced on Wednesday, the “Silver Star Show” has generated excitement due to its remarkably affordable ticket price of 1,500 Philippine pesos ($27), with all net proceeds going to Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good organization.
- Homecoming queen: Rodrigo, who has Filipino roots through her grandfather and great-grandfather, has previously expressed her desire to perform in the Philippines. Fans of the 21-year-old artist lauded the affordable tickets and charitable cause online, with many noting the rare opportunity for Filipinos to see a global superstar perform live. Some fans have taken to social media to urge international fans to refrain from buying tickets, emphasizing the concert’s significance as a “homecoming” show for Rodrigo and her Filipino fans. Part of the “Guts World Tour,” the Philippine stop marks one of many across Asia, including shows in Bangkok, Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore, before heading to Australia later in October.
- Scalping concerns: Online ticket sales for the show begin on Sept. 14, with a limit of four tickets per purchase and randomized seat assignments to ensure fairness. While the potential for scalping remains a concern for some fans, some have pointed out that the “Silver Star” tickets require a valid ID for both redemption and venue entry to discourage reselling.
