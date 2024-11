Olivia Rodrigo reveals ‘oddly specific’ question for her first dates

Olivia Rodrigo recently shared a personal method she uses to spot a red flag during first dates.

In a video posted by Netflix on Instagram, the 21-year-old Filipino American singer said she has just one question to gauge compatibility with a date. “The biggest red flag? This is a very oddly specific question that I ask. I always ask them if they would want to go to space,” she said. The “Get Him Back” artist added that if her date says “yes,” she won’t continue seeing them. “I just think that if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself ‘cause I think it’s just weird,” she explained.