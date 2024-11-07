Olivia Rodrigo reveals ‘oddly specific’ question for her first dates
Olivia Rodrigo recently shared a personal method she uses to spot a red flag during first dates.
In a video posted by Netflix on Instagram, the 21-year-old Filipino American singer said she has just one question to gauge compatibility with a date. “The biggest red flag? This is a very oddly specific question that I ask. I always ask them if they would want to go to space,” she said. The “Get Him Back” artist added that if her date says “yes,” she won’t continue seeing them. “I just think that if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself ‘cause I think it’s just weird,” she explained.
The video was posted to promote the singer’s Netflix special, “Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour,” which premiered on Oct. 29. The special gives fans a look at Rodrigo’s sold-out arena tour at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, where she performs songs from her latest album, “GUTS” (2023), as well as from her debut album, “Sour” (2021).
Instagram users found Rodrigo’s personal red flag question hilarious, with one writing, “The space thing is giving astronaut lmaoo.” However, others criticized the singer, with one commenting, “If I want to go to space no date? That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard LOL.”
Share this Article
Share this Article