Olivia Rodrigo celebrates her 1st Philippines visit with halo-halo

Olivia Rodrigo shared her excitement about visiting the Philippines for the first time on Instagram, posting a photo of the traditional Filipino dessert halo-halo with the caption, “Halo-halo secured!!!!”

The 21-year-old Filipino American artist arrived in the country on Thursday for her sold out “Guts” concert, set to take place on Saturday at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. The concert, which

received a record-breaking

745,000 fans joining the virtual queue, had

generated excitement

due to its remarkably affordable ticket price of 1,500 Philippine pesos ($27), with all net proceeds going to Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good organization that aims to promote equity for women.