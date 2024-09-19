Olivia Rodrigo’s Philippine $27 concert tickets queue shatters records
Filipino American singer Olivia Rodrigo made history in the Philippine concert scene, with a record-breaking 745,000 fans joining the virtual queue for her upcoming “Manila Silver Star Show” concert.
Live Nation Philippines confirmed that the queue was the highest its ticket-selling platform has ever seen. The 21-year-old Filipino American singer ensured her Filipino fans could experience the special “Manila Silver Star Show” on Oct. 5 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan province by pricing tickets at an affordable 1,500 Philippine pesos ($27). The concert, part of Rodrigo’s “Guts World Tour,” will also support her Fund 4 Good initiative, which promotes gender equality and women’s rights. Fans who failed to secure tickets expressed their frustration online through the singer’s own lyrics like “It’s brutal out here!” and “Jealousy, jealousy.”
