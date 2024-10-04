Olivia Munn shares photo with newborn daughter for Breast Cancer Awareness month
Olivia Munn, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, is showing support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October with a photo of herself and her newborn daughter, Méi June Mulaney.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 44-year-old mother of two recalled recovering from her fourth surgery this time last year, saying, “Now I’m hanging with my baby girl.” Munn and her comedian-actor husband John Mulaney welcomed Méi via surrogacy on Sept. 14. Diagnosed with bilateral Luminal B breast cancer, Munn thanked her OB-GYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, for setting her on the path to survival, which included taking the free Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Test to calculate her breast cancer risk. She said her high test score led her to take more tests, which later resulted in her cancer diagnosis. “To everyone who is battling or has battled cancer, in whatever form, I send you all my love,” Munn wrote.
