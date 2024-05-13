Olivia Munn undergoes hysterectomy to fight breast cancer
Olivia Munn has shared updates about her battle with breast cancer, including undergoing a hysterectomy in April.
Key points:
- Munn‘s doctor recommended stopping estrogen production to prevent cancer recurrence.
- “The Newsroom” star said she opted for surgery to avoid debilitating side effects of a medication that suppresses estrogen.
- Hysterectomy is the surgical removal of the uterus, preventing her from carrying children in the future.
The details:
- Munn was diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer in March 2023. She underwent a double mastectomy and other procedures.
- The 43-year-old actor shared about her latest surgery in a new interview with Vogue. “I have now had an oophorectomy and hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries,” she said.
- Surgery was her alternative to taking Lupron, a medication that reportedly gave her “next-level, debilitating exhaustion.” She said its side effects left her bedridden and unable to be the mother she wanted to be for her son Malcolm.
“I had friends try to cheer me up by saying, ‘Malcolm’s not going to remember this. Don’t worry.’ But I just kept thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to remember this, that I missed all these things.’ It’s his childhood, but it’s my motherhood, and I don’t want to miss any of these parts if I don’t have to.”
- Partner John Mulaney has been supportive of Munn throughout her journey.
- While the procedure eliminates the possibility of biological children, Munn previously had her eggs frozen. They have two healthy embryos for surrogacy, her doctor said.
