Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome 2nd baby
Olivia Munn and comedian husband John Mulaney introduced the newest member of their family on Sunday. The couple broke the news in separate Instagram posts, revealing pictures of their daughter, Méi June Mulaney, who was born via gestational surrogacy on Sept. 14. The posts also included a photo from a family trip with their 2-year-old son, Malcolm.
- What they’re saying: Munn, 44, shared their family’s journey in her post, noting that their surrogate showed “so much grace and understanding” when they spoke “mother to mother.” She added, “Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for nine months and made our dreams come true.” Meanwhile, Mulaney, 42, joked that they “stole so much stuff” from the hospital. “I love my little girl so much,” he wrote. The couple also shared their daughter’s name, Méi (pronounced as “May”), which means “plum” in Chinese, and that she was born in the year of the dragon. “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded,” Munn noted.
- Catch up: Méi’s birth came just months after Munn underwent a hysterectomy — the surgical removal of the uterus — in April as treatment for luminal B breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in March 2023. The procedure has prevented her from carrying babies. On Sept. 4, she told fans that she was “doing okay” and offered insight into her cancer journey timeline, which included other operations she underwent, such as egg retrieval in June 2023 and breast reconstruction in September 2023.
