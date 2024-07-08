NextSharkNextShark.com

Olivia Munn’s son celebrates her birthday amid her cancer recovery

via @oliviamunn / Instagram
By Carl Samson
Malcolm Hiệp, son of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney, made his mom’s 44th birthday extra special.
On July 3, the actress posted an Instagram video of the 2-year-old wishing her a happy birthday, to which she lovingly responded. Earlier this year, Munn revealed her breast cancer diagnosis and her challenging treatment journey, which included a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy. Despite the hardships, she was able to document her experience and successfully save two healthy embryos for future children with Mulaney.
