John Mulaney talks about his Vietnamese in-laws
Comedian John Mulaney opened up about his wedding with Olivia Munn in his appearance on Monday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”
Addressing their wedding for the first time, Mulaney shared that marrying Munn was “one of the most fun things” he has done in life. “I’ve been in a lot of interesting situations. Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” he said. Mulaney also did an impression of his in-laws’ Vietnamese-Oklahoman accents and said his marriage to Munn has introduced him to “new fruits” and Asian grocery stores like H Mart, Oklahoma City’s Super Cao Nguyen and in Orange County’s Little Saigon. Mulaney was joined by Munn’s mother, Kim Schmid, who was sitting in the audience during the interview. Mulaney and Munn held their wedding ceremony at a friend’s house in New York in July.
