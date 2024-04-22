NYC sees surge in Asian American GOP candidates for 2024 elections
New York City is witnessing a surge in Asian American Republican candidates for the 2024 elections, particularly in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Key points:
- There are 10 candidates of East Asian descent running in New York City, reported the New York Post.
- The Asian American community, disillusioned by Democratic policies, is increasingly turning towards the Republican Party, particularly on issues like public safety and education.
The details:
- Concerns about rising crime rates, the handling of the migrant crisis and the erosion of merit-based education have galvanized Asian American candidates to step up and run for office.
- Candidates like Yiatin Chu, 56, and Steven Chan, 57, emphasize the importance of addressing these concerns, advocating for stricter immigration policies, reforming bail laws and supporting merit-based education programs.
- “The Asian community is waking up to the fact that there’s another party that is more aligned to our conservative values on public safety and education,” Chu, a candidate for Senate in northeast Queens, told the Post.
- “We’re trying to protect our community,” said Chan, who is running in Brooklyn’s 17th Senate district. “I’m an immigrant but I oppose an open border policy. We need to close the borders. We’re a sovereign nation.”
Other GOP candidates:
- Several GOP candidates are challenging prominent Democratic incumbents, signaling a potentially competitive electoral landscape in the upcoming elections.
- Other GOP candidates include Joseph Chou (challenging Queens Rep. Grace Meng), Daniel Mais (challenging Queens Senator Joe Addabbo), Helen Qiu (challenging Assemblyperson Grace Lee in downtown Manhattan) and GOP Assemblyperson Lester Chang, who is seeking re-election in a rematch against former Assemblyman Peter Abbate.
- Three candidates, including Kenneth Paek, Kenneth Chiu and Steven Wang, are also vying to challenge Assemblyperson Nily Rozic.
