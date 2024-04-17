Nikki Haley lands new job after 2024 White House bid
After suspending her presidential campaign, Nikki Haley is joining the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C., that specializes in foreign policy and national security.
Key points:
- Haley, 52, will serve as the institute’s Walter P. Stern Chair.
- The former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor ended her campaign after losing Super Tuesday, clearing Donald Trump’s path to the Republican nomination.
- In a statement, she stressed the importance of the institute’s work and expressed her enthusiasm in partnering with them.
The details:
- The role was created four years ago to commemorate Walter P. Stern, whom the institute recognizes as “instrumental in making Hudson one of Washington’s most respected research organizations.” The institute did not provide details of the job, but Sarah May Stern, chair of the board of trustees, said it is “fitting” that Haley has taken on the post.
- Haley launched her bid for the White House in February last year, emphasizing a strong U.S. foreign policy that contrasted with Trump’s “America First” policy. She was the last candidate to stand between him and the GOP nomination, ending her campaign after a significant defeat on Super Tuesday.
- The Hudson Institute is known for its conservative stance on foreign police and national security. Haley received the institute’s Global Leadership Award in 2018, which recognized her leadership during her tenure as U.S. ambassador to the U.N.
- In a statement, Hudson President and CEO John P. Walters praised Haley as a “proven, effective leader” on both foreign and domestic policy fronts. “In an era of worldwide political upheaval, she has remained a steadfast defender of freedom and an effective advocate for American security and prosperity,” he said.
- For her part, Haley addressed her new job in an X post, acknowledging the importance of the institute’s work. “I look forward to partnering with them to defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world,” she noted.
- Haley joins other notable former government officials at the institute, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
Share this Article
Share this Article