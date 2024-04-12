Sex shop replaces GOP Asian American outreach center in Georgia

The center launched in 2021 to significant fanfare, attracting state officials and local dignitaries. It hosted Lunar New Year celebrations, pastor roundtables and other events, with former senate candidate Herschel Walker marking its first anniversary.

It is unclear when exactly the center closed, but it has now been replaced by “a sex toys and novelties retailer catering to an upscale crowd,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. However, the news outlet pointed to the shop’s press release announcing its opening in the Norcross location in June 2023.

The closure follows a broader trend of Republican minority outreach centers shutting down. Last month, several news outlets reported that the RNC had decided to close such centers, with the New York Times noting that “roughly 10” would be affected.

RNC spokesperson Danielle Alvarez subsequently told Reuters that seven community centers will remain open, but plans to open dozens more have been scrapped. Another source claimed that Donald Trump ’s team did not like the centers, believing that the money used in such “brick and mortar” operations could be spent elsewhere.

The shop’s takeover of the center’s location has drawn mixed responses on social media. “At least it is providing something of value to the community now,” one X user wrote . Another said it is “a sign of how broke the RNC knows it will be.”

Meanwhile, Kandiss Taylor, a local GOP chair, summed up the situation as a matter of “supply and demand.”