Gen Z Indian American launches historic bid for Georgia State Senate
An Indian American software engineer is seeking to become the first Indian American and Gen Z senator in Georgia’s legislature.
Key points:
- Ashwin Ramaswami, 24, officially announced his candidacy for Georgia State Senate on March 20, vying for the position from Senate District 48.
- The Democrat is challenging Republican incumbent Shawn Still, who faces charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
- Ramaswami’s candidacy is endorsed by various prominent Democratic leaders and organizations.
The details:
- Ramaswami’s campaign is backed by endorsements from influential Democratic leaders and organizations such as The Next 50 and 314 Action Fund. Prominent Democratic leaders endorsing him include Georgia Democratic Caucus Chair Sen. Elena Parent, Georgia Democratic Whip Rep. Sam Park and former Sen. Jason Carter.
- Ramaswami’s journey began as a software engineer focusing on election security and technology law and policy research. His emphasis on election security reflects his background in cybersecurity and his work at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency collaborating with state election officials on election security.
- Ramaswami has openly criticized the incumbent Sen. Still, particularly regarding allegations of election tampering and collusion with former President Donald Trump.
- Ramaswami announced his campaign Wednesday on LinkedIn, saying, “It’s time to move away from election deniers and partisan extremists and towards a Georgia where working families can get ahead and stay there, where every family lives in a community with safe streets and strong schools, and where every Georgian has the healthcare they need. I’m ready to get to work!”
- Positioning himself as a champion for progressive policies, his platform also includes advocating for healthcare access, gun safety measures and reproductive healthcare rights.
What’s next:
- Should he win the seat, Ramaswami, a second-generation immigrant, would be the first Indian American and first member of Generation Z elected to the Georgia State Senate.
